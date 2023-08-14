Teenager wounded in shooting with multiple people involved in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old is recovering after being hit during a shootout involving multiple people early Sunday morning in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

An officer heard gunshots near Wood Avenue and Major Street around 2:20 a.m. and saw several cars and people fleeing the area, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officers later found the scene with multiple shell casings about a block north, at 1485 S. Major Street.

Then shortly after 3 a.m., police learned that a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting, but SLCPD said it appears one person fired shots toward a group of people, and then two people from that group shot back. Those two have been identified, and police say they are cooperating in the investigation.

Nobody has been arrested, and police do not yet know who shot the teen nor how he was involved.

SLCPD asks for anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact them at 801-799-3000.

FOX 13 News received home security camera footage from a resident who lives near the scene. The video (seen above) does not show the incident itself, but it captures the sound of gunshots. Someone is initially heard yelling, followed shortly by a single shot. Then just a couple of seconds later, at least 15 shots in rapid succession are heard echoing through the neighborhood. This is followed by more shouting, then about 10 seconds later, three shots ring out about one second apart.

"Neighbors are particularly concerned because this is the second time in 14 months that a gunfight started at this location at 1485 S. Major Street," Ballpark Community Council Chairwoman Amy Hawkins wrote in an email to FOX 13.

On July 3, 2022, a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded outside a large party at the same location. SLCPD said the victim was in a fight with another person at a large party, and two men working as bouncers then shot at him. The victim also shot back but did not hit anyone.

"Since the exact same location in our neighborhood is the source of multiple gun battles, Ballpark neighbors have strong evidence that there is a bad pattern and it needs to change for community safety and the safety of patrons of music venues," Hawkins said.