Suspects vandalize West Valley City elementary school; steal safe, instruments

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people were caught on video vandalizing a West Valley City elementary school and stealing several items, including a safe and musical instruments. School officials are now asking for help in identifying the suspects.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking through the halls of Esperanza Elementary School early Saturday.

The school community is devastated after hearing its popular mariachi band room was the target of a break in. According to the school's principal, the suspects stole instruments, a safe, and the band teacher's personal memorabilia from the room.

While the school hopes to identify those in the video, they don't want them to be punished, they want them to learn

"They appear to be young kids in the community," said principal Eulogio Alejandre. "We don't necessarily search for them to be punished, we want them to learn there's a better way. We're a school, we want to educate the community, so we want them to be caught so they can be redirected in the right direction and can have fulfilling lives in the future."

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the West Valley City Police Department.