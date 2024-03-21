Third teen arrested in alleged abduction, death of Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A third teenager was arrested Thursday in the death of a Taylorsville man who was allegedly abducted before being shot and left in a remote area of Utah County.

The body of 21-year-old Alex Franco was discovered in the West desert near Lehi two days after police put out a public call to locate him.

The third teenager involved in the case, who was only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Taylorsville Police reported.

On Wednesday, the two other involved teens, ages 17 and 15 years old, appeared in court for a detention hearing.

During the hearing, it was revealed by the judge that the teens met up with Franco to sell him a gun.

Taylorsville Police said in an updated release Thursday that the teens intended to rob Franco of the money he planned to use to buy the gun.

When Franco got inside their vehicle, a white Jeep Liberty, an argument began and eventually led to Franco being killed by a single gunshot, court information reported.

A statement from law enforcement said the 15-year-old later told his girlfriend he shot and killed Franco with a 9 mm handgun. Additionally, the 17-year-old arrested Tuesday admitted he was the driver of the vehicle while Franco was being held against his will.

Taylorsville Police said there is no evidence of the case involving any hate crime or being gang or drug-related.

Officials also said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case and said the investigation is now considered "resolved."

"We hope that the resolution of the investigation will bring some peace and comfort to those close to the victim, family and friends," a statement reads.

Police reported all three boys were booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges related to the homicide.