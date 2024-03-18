Man allegedly abducted in Taylorsville over weekend found dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 21-year-old man believed to have been abducted over the weekend in Taylorsville was found dead Tuesday, family told FOX 13 News. Details on the man's cause of death have yet to be released.

The man's family has identified him as Alex Franco.

On Sunday, police had asking the public to keep an eye out for a Jeep that they say was involved in the possible abduction and shooting near 3800 West and 5700 South. Witnesses said they had heard a possible gunshot before the driver of the SUV fled at a high rate of speed after Franco had gone inside.

It's not known if Franco was actually abducted or if he was killed by people inside the Jeep.

A vigil will be held for Franco Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. across from Kearns Junior High School.

Police identified the following description of the vehicle:



White 2000s Jeep Liberty

Spare tire on the back

Black door handles

Gray front bumper

Anyone who has information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number: 801-840-4000.