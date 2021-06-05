Three people arrested after fleeing police, hitting parked car in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were arrested Friday evening after fleeing from officers, Salt Lake City Police say.

Around 7:15 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle near 300 South and 600 West.

The driver of the vehicle drove away, but crashed into a parked car just two minutes later near 700 South and West Temple.

The driver and two passengers got out and attempted to run. However, the owner of the car that was hit was nearby and tackled the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Brian Fernandez.

The two passengers fled on foot, but police found them near 1000 South Main Street and took them into custody.

Macey Wilkerson, 38, had active warrants and also faces charges of giving false information to an officer.

Fernandez faces charges related to fleeing police, hit-and-run, and drug possession.

The third suspect was also arrested, but their name was not provided.

Fernandez reportedly had some pain after the crash, but nobody else was injured. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.