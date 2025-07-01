Timeline: Bryan Kohberger and the murders of 4 Idaho college students

MOSCOW, Idaho — As the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022 reportedly plans to take a plea deal, here's a timeline of the case from the day of the killings to the latest developments.

Nov. 13, 2022

On a Sunday morning at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, a house near the University of Idaho campus, four students are found dead from multiple stab wounds.

The victims are Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Kernodle and Mogen lived at the house. Goncalves was a former roommate. Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend. All four victims were between 20-21 years old.

Dec. 13, 2022

Over a month goes by without any arrests or suspects identified. Investigators seek leads about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Dec. 30, 2022

Police arrest Bryan Christopher Kohberger at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

Kohberger, age 28 at the time of his arrest, was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, located about eight miles west of Moscow in Pullman, Washington.

Jan. 4, 2023

Kohberger is extradited from Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania and booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.

Ted S. Warren/AP FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. An Idaho judge has denied a request from more than two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

May 17, 2023

Kohberger is indicted by a grand jury on four felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of burglary.

Aug. 23, 2023

Kohberger waives his right to a speedy trial.

Dec. 28, 2023

The home where Chapin, Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen were killed is demolished. The owner of the off-campus house donated it to the university, who said the demolition would be a key step toward finding closure. However, some of the victims' families have opposed the demolition, calling for the house to be preserved until after the man accused of the slayings has been tried.

April 18, 2024

Kohberger submits an alibi, claiming he was "out driving" at the time of the murders.

July 23, 2024

Kohberger requests that his trial be moved to Boise, Ada County.

Sep. 6, 2024

Kohberger seeks to have the death penalty thrown out.

Sep. 9, 2024

A judge grants a change of venue for Kohberger's trial, citing the extensive media coverage of the case and potential impacts on a jury pool in the small Idaho community.

Sep. 16, 2024

Kohberger is transferred to the Ada County Jail in Boise.

Oct. 9, 2024

A date is set for Kohberger's trial. It was set for Aug. 11, 2025, with jury selection beginning July 30.

Feb. 19, 2025

A judge denies various requests from the defense to suppress evidence, including DNA.

March 14, 2025

Audio of the 911 call from the day of the quadruple murder is released.

April 24, 2025

A judge rules that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against Kohberger if he is convicted. His defense attorneys had argued that the death penalty should be off the table due to his autism diagnosis.

June 26, 2025

Kohberger's trial is pushed back. Sealed proceedings would be held from July 28 to Aug. 1, jury selection would begin Aug. 4, and the court estimates that the trial itself would begin Aug. 18.

June 30, 2025

The two friends who found the victims' bodies speak publicly for the first time.

June 30, 2025

Kohberger agrees to a plea deal to avoid the death penalty and instead serve four consecutive life sentences for the murders of Chapin, Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen.

July 1, 2025

The family of Kaylee Goncalves expresses anger over the plea deal. However, Mogen’s father tells the Idaho Statesman that he accepts the agreement if it allows his family to avoid a painful trial and help the healing process.

