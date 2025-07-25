Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tooele County man pleads guilty to threatening Palestinian rights organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 63-year-old Tooele County man has pleaded guilty in connection with violent threats he made against employees of a Washington D.C.-based Palestinian rights organization.

Kevin Brent Buchanan pleaded guilty Monday to transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure a person or another.

According to court documents, between October 31 and November 2 in 2023, Buchanan used his cell phone to call and leave five voicemail messages for members of the organization. In a Nov. 2 message, Buchanan said, "Your families are going to be followed and watched,” “You don’t even belong in America,” and “I hope every Muslim in the United States [expletive] croaks.”

Prosecutors say Buchanan admitted that he intentionally targeted the organization because its staff and members are Palestinian and because the organization advocates on behalf of Palestinians.

Kevin Brent Buchanan has a sentencing hearing scheduled for November 18, 2025. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

