Apartments destroyed in Millcreek fire started by man mowing lawn

MILLCREEK, Utah — At least two dozen apartments have been destroyed in a large fire in Millcreek that was started by a man who was mowing his yard on Friday afternoon.

Watch LIVE below as heavy smoke is seen rising from fire near Holladay:

Unified Fire was checking to make sure that everyone who lived in the two buildings housing multiple units that caught fire near 1300 East and 4600 South were able to safely evacuate.

The 24 units burned in the fire are the minimum affected, and there could be more.

Unified Fire officials give update on fire in video below:

FULL BRIEFING: Officials give update on Millcreek fire

During a briefing on the fire, the Unified Fire official described the fire as "huge," adding that he hadn't seen a fire this big and needing so many command areas. Over 100 firefighters are at the scene, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Video below from a Holladay resident shows large fire burning:

Massive fire seen in Holladay

According to Unified Fire, the man mowing the yard was south of the apartment complex.

In one video shared with FOX 13 News, fire officials could be heard yelling at residents to get out of the area immediately.

Those who have been forced from their homes are congregating at 1300 East and Murray-Holladay Road.

Heavy smoke, flames seen in video below from Holladay fire:

Viewer video shows fire in Holladay

