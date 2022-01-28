Watch
Tooele man sent child porn by woman trying to 'impress' him, police say

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 28, 2022
TOOELE, Utah — A northern Utah man and woman were both arrested and face multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a disturbing child pornography investigation.

Police searched the Tooele home of Christopher Robert Poole, 34, Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that he had uploaded and distributed child porn.

During the search, Poole claimed to have viewed child porn for 20 years and admitted to having sent and received explicit images involving minors on social media and saving the photos and video on his phone.

Poole told police that he had also received photos of naked children from Brittany Driscoll, whom he had been in a relationship with, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In a separate search of Driscoll's Taylorsville home Thursday, the 36-year-old told authorities she sent Poole photos of a naked child to "impress him."

Poole was charged Thursday with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, while faces15 counts of the same charge.

