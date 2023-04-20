Watch Now
Tooele officers respond to reports of juvenile with gun near elementary school

Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 20, 2023
TOOELE, Utah — Tooele police say there is no threat to the public after a juvenile with an airsoft-style gun was found near a local school Thursday.

Officers responded to Copper Canyon Elementary at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a juvenile with a gun near campus. After arriving, the juvenile was located in a nearby neighborhood and it was determined the weapon was an airsoft gun.

The identity of the juvenile was not made available and it's not known if the they were a student at the school.

"We would like to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies throughout the county who responded rapidly to assist us in this case," the Tooele City Police Department posted to social media.

