Trail of antifreeze leads to Weber Co. hit-and-run suspect

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run suspect was done in by his antifreeze.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident in Marriott-Slaterville on Monday, only to find that the driver of a truck involved in the accident had fled the scene at 729 West 1200 West.

But deputies didn't need any high-tech equipment or K9s with a highly-sensitive sense of smell; instead, they just followed the trail of antifreeze.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to find a truck involved in a hit-and-run accident thanks to the trail of antifreeze it left behind.

The suspect's truck was damaged in the accident, which caused a leak. Deputies immediately saw the leak and traced it all the way to the One9 gas station where the truck and driver were found.

The driver was arrested and taken to jail.