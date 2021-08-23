Watch
Two men arrested after person found dead in Juab County

Google Maps
Street View of "Park and Pump" gas station in Mona, Utah
Posted at 8:55 PM, Aug 22, 2021
MONA, Utah — Two men were arrested Sunday after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Juab County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a "disturbance" at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona just before 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Her name or age were not released.

Police arrested David Manuel Mestas and Richard Anthony Sanchez, both 26 years old from South Dakota, for their suspected involvement in the victim's death. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but authorities did not say how they believe the two men were each involved.

The victim's body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of her death.

