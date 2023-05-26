Two men charged with federal hate crime for assaulting LDS missionary in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — More than three years after a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was assaulted in Payson, two men have been charged with federal hate crime offenses.

Nathan Thomas, 22, and Sebastian West, 22, both residents of Payson, were charged in connection to the incident on April 26.

In February 2020, FOX 13 News reported that a black Panamanian missionary was with his partner on their way to teach a family in their home when individuals wearing dark hoodies and red bandanas approached them.

The suspects allegedly mocked and taunted the missionary before physically attacking him, punching him in the head and face, court documents reported in 2020.

During the entire assault, the suspects did not target the missionary's partner who was identified as Caucasian. An investigation began to determine if the attack was racially motivated.

In the indictment, it states Thomas and West "willfully caused bodily injury" to the individual because of his "actual and perceived race."

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is investigating the case.