Two teens arrested for murder of man in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a man was shot and killed in Salt Lake City, police report two 15-year-old teens have been arrested.

The teens were only identified as 15-year-olds by police due to their age but both have been with charged with murder.

Officials report a third suspect was identified and contacted by detectives but currently does not face any charges.

The arrests come after 23-year-old Rory Swimm was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of 600 East 200 South just before 2 a.m. and found Swimm on the ground.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he was declared deceased at the scene.

Following the incident, police reported they did not believe the shooting was random and solicited help from community members to track down the suspects who were involved.

Further details about the case, including a possible motive for the shooting, were not made available.