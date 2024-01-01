Watch Now
UHP makes over 60 DUI arrests during New Year's weekend

Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 01, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol warned that troopers would be out in full force looking for impaired drivers during the holiday weekend and their efforts resulted in over 60 arrests.

UHP spoke to FOX 13 News ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations and said troopers would pull overtime shifts to keep the roads safe.

Their efforts paid off as they arrested dozens of impaired drivers.

On New Year's Day alone as of 11:30 a.m., UHP arrested 28 drivers for DUI.

New Year's Eve saw 16 arrests, 13 drivers were arrested on Saturday, December 30 and nine were arrested on Friday, December 29 for impaired driving, UHP reports.

Corporal Luis Silva with UHP previously told FOX 13 News that they see the most incidents along the Wasatch Front, when holiday parties are in full swing.

"The majority of our crashes typically happen on, on I-15," Silva explained. "Typically late at night, especially when we see drunk drivers."

The end of 2023 arrests mark more than double compared to during the Christmas weekend blitz, where only 30 DUI arrests were made by UHP troopers.

