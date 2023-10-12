Uintah County attorney arrested for allegedly filming women in bathroom

VERNAL, Utah — A Uintah County attorney was arrested on voyeurism and stalking charges after allegedly filming his female employees in his law firm's bathroom.

Dennis Judd was charged following an investigation that began in March after employees originally discovered printed pornographic images and multiple SD cards that contained video showing the women in the bathroom.

Charging documents detail how Judd's legal assistant and a coworker found a manila folder containing the pornographic pictures along with the SD cards. When they viewed one of the cards, it showed Judd putting up a camera inside the employee bathroom ceiling vent.

Other videos on the SD card showed female employees using the bathroom.

After seeing the contents of the SD card, the employees went to the bathroom to look for the camera but found that it had already been removed.

Among the other findings in Judd's office was a folder with the name of one of his employees containing copies of text messages and "several documents dated 2021," according to the charges. The documents allegedly detailed conversations Judd had with his employee, including his "feelings of attraction to her."

The folder contained several photos of the employee taken from her social media pages.

"When [the employee] was informed of the findings, she admitted she had not had previous knowledge of Judd’s collection of information about her and his comments about her and she was clearly emotionally distressed," the charging documents state.

The employee told investigators that one of her job responsibilities was to order items from Amazon for Judd, including several small spy cameras purchased as early as Feb. 2021.