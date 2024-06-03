Unconscious man found in Lehi road after alleged road rage crime

LEHI, Utah — Police found a man unconscious in the middle of a Lehi road after a suspected road rage incident Sunday in which another man has been arrested.

After receiving reports just before 2 p.m. of a person laying in the the road near 1300 West and Main Street, Lehi police found the victim unconscious and bleeding from the head.

According to the arrest report, video footage and witnesses led police to learn that there had been a fight between two men at the location. The suspect, John Williams, allegedly followed the victim on Main Street before getting out of his vehicle and confronting the other man.

Both men exchanged punches before the victim was struck in the head, rendering him unconscious in the road. The unidentified man was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Williams, 43, was arrested and faces one count with aggravated assault due to his "actions of instigating a road rage incident and confronting the other party and assaulting them," the report stated.