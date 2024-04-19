University of Utah Hospital parking valet allegedly kidnapped on the job

SALT LAKE CITY — A valet driver at University of Utah Hospital was kidnapped by a man who offered to help her park a vehicle, police said.

According to arrest documents, Damir Sadullaev, 27, was wearing what appeared to be a valet uniform when he approached the female valet driver Tuesday evening.

When the valet driver agreed to allow Sadullaev help her park, he took control of the vehicle and immediately left the hospital. The valet driver said Sadullaev "drove on the wrong side of the roadway" and drove erratically.

After convincing Sadullaev to return to the hospital, he allegedly told the driver, "you know what happens next." The driver was able to talk Sadullaev into leaving the vehicle, then locked the door and called co-workers.

Police later arrested Sadullaev, who now faces charges of kidnapping, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license.

