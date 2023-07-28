Utah dad arrested for killing his 4-month old child; Mom arrested for abuse

VINEYARD, Utah — A man and woman from Utah County were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of their 4-month-old daughter.

Alexzander Sean Berry and Myra Megan, the girl's parents, said they found the child stiff to the touch after putting her down for a nap Wednesday afternoon. Berry attempted CPR, then an ambulance brought the baby to Timpanogos Hospital where she was confirmed to be dead.

As medical staff examined the infant's body, they found severe diaper rash that appeared to have gone untreated. They also found a bruise on her forehead. An autopsy later found that she suffered severe blunt force trauma to her head, so much so that her skull was cracked. This was determined as the baby's cause of death. They also found other bruises on her neck, chin and forehead.

Investigators also went to the family's home in Vineyard, where they said they found very unhealthy conditions. They said it "smelled of urine and was filthy," according to the arrest report. The infant's bed was a portable crib with no mattress, but multiple layers of blankets to serve as a mattress. The bedding was "dirty, smelly and damp," police said. They learned that there were nine people and two dogs living in the home. There were other children who investigators said were unclothed and dirty.

The parents were interviewed by police, during which they both said Berry had anger issues and had physically abused the baby in extreme ways. Berry admitted that he hit his infant daughter with a closed fist on her head, grabbed her by the neck, carried her to the crib and slammed her head against the edge. He said he then swaddled the baby in a blanket and threw her into the crib, causing her to hit her head on the wall.

Megan said she was in the bathroom while most of this happened, but she rushed into the room after hearing "the most terrible scream that she had ever heard her child make," court documents stated. She arrived to see Berry wrap the child up and throw her into the crib.

Berry was arrested on charges of child abuse homicide and aggravated child abuse. He was ordered to be held without bail.

Police said Megan was arrested for aggravated child abuse because she knew about the ongoing abuse but did not report it. Her bail was set at $10,000.