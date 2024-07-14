Utah County man arrested for killing brother-in-law, but claims it was self-defense

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A man was arrested Friday in American Fork after shooting his brother-in-law, but he claims the victim was wielding a knife and he shot him in self-defense.

Kevin Stanley Ellis, 33, was booked on suspicion of murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police were called to a residence in American Fork Friday night around 10:10 p.m. A neighbor initially called to report hearing gunshots; then several minutes later, the suspect's mother called to report the shooting itself.

According to witnesses' accounts, the victim was the husband of Ellis' sister. The couple lived in California, but the victim's wife was staying with her family in American Fork due to marital troubles. She and the victim had two children together, and they had been in Utah for about three weeks.

On Friday, the victim reportedly drove from California to Utah, intending to pick up his wife and kids and take them back. His wife told police that she was in contact with him throughout his drive, and he called her around four times.

According to Ellis — who spoke with police both directly and through his lawyer — the victim entered the house without knocking or ringing the doorbell, and he was armed with a knife. Ellis said he feared for his life and shot the man in self-defense. He declined to provide further details, but said the victim was "within a short distance" when he shot him.

The arrest report states that the victim (whose name was not stated) was found face-down at the base of the stairs. He had one gunshot wound to his chest, but multiple gunshot wounds in his back and "extremities." An exact number was not given.

Police said when they searched the house, they found cocaine in a bedroom near Ellis' belongings. They also said Ellis tested positive for cocaine in a urine test.

Ellis is being held without bail.