Utah father, son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI says it followed tips from the public and social media posts to a Chicago man and his Utah father who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Criminal charges were unsealed this week against Bradley Bokoski of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and his son, Matthew R. Bokoski, of Chicago. Each are charged with one count of impeding Congress and a count of unlawfully parading, picketing or demonstrating at the Capitol.

They are not accused of violence or vandalism and have been issued summons to appear before magistrates. The charges are common among the more than 800 criminal cases filed for the Capitol insurrection. In similar cases, most defendants have received probation.

An affidavit from an FBI agent said the bureau received a tip about social media posts by Matthew Bokoski. The criminal complaint includes screen captures, including one post reading: “I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others.”

Agents interviewed both father and son, who admitted entering the Capitol that day, according to court records. Agents also say they found images of the two men on cameras inside the building and on police body cameras.

Bradley Bokoski is the ninth Utahn to have been charged in connection with the riot. Five have pleaded guilty.