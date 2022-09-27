Utah father uses son's Instagram to request nude photos from minors, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Brigham City man has been charged with six counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after he allegedly used his son's Instagram account to request nude photos from juveniles.

For privacy purposes to protect the family, FOX 13 News is only identifying the man charged as 39-year-old Brandon.

According to charging documents, police were notified by a woman back in May that her son's father had secretly used the boy's Instagram page to ask for nude photos from girls on his son's friend list.

A search of the account by police showed Brandon made requests to five females and one male, all juveniles, while posing as his son.

The investigation found that Brandon had taken his son's phone while the boy was out of state with his mother, and accessed the Instagram account to make the nude photo requests during that time.

Brandon was taken into custody and acknowledged the evidence showed he had made the requests, but did not remember sending them.

"[Brandon] described being very angry with his son at that time and drinking alcohol heavily on a nightly basis," the arrest report says.

None of the juveniles responded to Brandon's request for nude photos.

Brandon was officially charged on the attempted sexual exploitation counts on Monday.