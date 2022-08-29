Utah FBI employee charged with sexually abusing multiple children

TOOELE, Utah — A man who works for the Federal Bureau of Investigation was arrested last week and charged with molesting multiple children.

Robert Alexander Smith, 65, faces four 1st-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness.

According to court documents, Smith was arrested after a young girl told her mom in June that she wanted to talk about something "very uncomfortable." She said that on multiple occasions, Smith had forced her to touch him inappropriately under his clothes in 2020.

Interviews were then conducted with the girl, as well as four other girls who said Smith had engaged with them in inappropriate ways. One of the girls said Smith forced her to do the same thing as he did with the first victim, and three other girls said Smith had touched them inappropriately under their clothing.

The arrest report states that Smith "occupied a position of special trust as it pertains to the victims in this case."

The alleged abuse occurred at Smith's home in Stansbury Park at the time. He now resides in Tooele, according to court records.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged in court the following day. He was ordered to be held without bail.

A spokesperson with the FBI's Salt Lake City Division told FOX 13 News they were aware of Smith's arrest and that the agency takes "allegations of misconduct very seriously."