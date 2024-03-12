Utah husband sentenced for attempted murder of wife

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the attempted murder of his wife in July 2023.

Christopher Benjamin Garcia was sentenced to three years to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony attempted murder in January.

Garcia was arrested in July 2023 after his wife was shot five times and critically injured as a result.

FOX 13 News previously reported police responded to the couple's home and took Garcia into custody while officers provided life-saving care to the injured 62-year-old woman.

Officials previously stated Garcia was intoxicated and fought with his wife shortly before the shooting happened.

Court information details that Garcia said he had "been at war" with his wife and told police "I know I was going to do it."

Garcia's son tried to convince his father not to shoot the woman and eventually took the gun away after the shooting happened, officials report.

Both men were arrested in connection to the incident and officials said the co-defendant's case is "still working its way through the criminal justice system."

"There is no room for family violence in our community," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in part. "Today this defendant will go to prison for his violent acts."

