Utah man arrested after 10-month-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl

LEHI, Utah — The father of a 10-month-old was arrested Sunday in Lehi after the girl overdosed on fentanyl, according to police.

The baby's mother called 9-1-1 on Aug. 15 and told dispatchers she was driving to the hospital because the child was overdosing.

According to court documents, medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital gave Naloxone to the unresponsive baby because they suspected the overdose was caused by opiates, and she then regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

A second dose of Naloxone (a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses) was administered, and the baby was then put on a Naloxone drip "due to the severity of the opiates she ingested," the police report said.

Emergency room staff informed police that 33-year-old Jazz Christopher Rockwood was brought in just five days prior due to an overdose.

The baby's mom said her daughter may have found an Oxycodone pill in Rockwood's pocket in the laundry, then later said there was blue powder in the dryer vent along with a quarter, and said the girl put the quarter in her mouth.

A doctor informed police that an ordinary Oxycodone pill would not normally cause an overdose so quickly, even in an infant. The doctor and the arresting officer both cited a current trend of fentanyl pills being sold on the street as counterfeit Oxycodone.

Later that week, the baby's toxicology results came back with a positive result for fentanyl.

Rockwood was then arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment — both 3rd-degree felonies.

A judge ordered Rockwood to be held in jail without bail, saying he would be a danger to others if released.

An update on the child's medical condition was not immediately available.