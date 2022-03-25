Utah man arrested after apparent 'hit list' of co-workers found on desk

NEPHI, Utah — A Utah man was arrested Thursday after his employer discovered what was thought to be a "hit list" on his desk, detailing how to kill more than a dozen colleagues and then "snipe" responding police officers, according to arrest documents.

On Thursday, the day the note was allegedly found, 56-year-old Kevin Michael Jerman had called out sick from his job in Nephi.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the letter detailed four weapons to bring as well as more than 100 rounds of ammunition, areas where he would "take out" individuals, and "14 total kills."

The note also allegedly discussed blocking the internet so that no calls could be made from inside the business from landlines, installing a "cellphone jammer," and finding a high location to "snipe" if police arrived.

The boss told deputies that Jerman had never been a problem before. However, according to the affidavit, he had recently been acting suspiciously, wanted to work alone, and had flown a drone around the building.

Jerman was arrested outside his home Thursday without any resistance.

In an interview with police, Jerman said he wrote "that stupid note" on Wednesday as a plan for what he would do if a mass shooting happened after he read an article about a mass shooting. He said he flies his drone to check the top of certain structures at the workplace, but his boss said that's not a normal part of the job that he's aware of.

Police asked Jerman if he planned to carry out what was written in the note, and he said he did not. He did, however, admit to owning three of the four firearms listed in the note, as well as others that were not listed.

Throughout the interview, police say Jerman continued to claim the note was about how to respond in case of a mass shooting. Police told him it seemed like it was the opposite of that, and he said he understood how it could be interpreted that way.

Jerman was booked into the Juab County Jail on one "threat of terrorism" felony count was and ordered to be held without bail.