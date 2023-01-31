Utah man arrested for 1994 murder of California woman

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 30 years after a California woman's death, police arrested a man living in Utah for allegedly murdering her.

Police in Concord — about 30 miles east of San Francisco — announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect in the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old James William Grimsley, a truck driver who now lives in Utah. A warrant for his arrest was issued in Salt Lake County last week with bail set at $1 million, and Concord Police said he was apprehended by the "Salt Lake City Utah Safe Streets Task Force."

Ladwig was 28 years old when her husband found her dead in their apartment, according to a report from The Mercury News. She had been strangled with an extension cord and beaten.

California news outlets reported that Ladwig was a transgender woman. It was not stated whether her murder appeared to be a possible hate crime.

The case of Ladwig's murder went cold, but Concord Police said it remained open and under investigation. The department said they identified Grimsley as the suspect thanks to "Recent developments," but no details were provided as to how. The Mercury News reported that Grimsley is originally from Oregon.