Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering wife two days prior

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police received a call from a family member alleging that he had murdered his wife.

A relative of 63-year-old Larry Johnson called Pleasant Grove Police on Tuesday and informed them that Johnson said he killed his wife by strangulation. The couple lived in downtown Salt Lake City, so the Pleasant Grove Police Department reached out to Salt Lake City Police for assistance.

Officers and firefighters then responded to the Wasatch Manor apartment building at 535 S. 200 East, where they found the suspect's wife, 71-year-old Victoria Johnson, dead.

Larry Johnson was then safely taken into custody in Pleasant Grove, police said. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail facing charges of murder and obstructing justice.

Salt Lake City Police Department Police at a Salt Lake City apartment building where a man was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of his wife.

___________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

