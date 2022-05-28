Utah man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday near Park City after police say they traced marijuana laced with fentanyl back to him.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they received a report Friday morning from a man who had an "adverse health reaction" to some marijuana he smoked, and he said he believed it may have been laced with something.

According to court documents, the man turned the marijuana in, and police performed a "presumptive test" of the product that "indicated the presence of Fentanyl."

Deputies said they determined the suspected dealer to be 25-year-old Brooks Tyler Glisson of Silver Summit. Officers observed Glisson driving near Park City, pulled him over for a traffic infraction, then took him into custody after a search of his vehicle turned up a small container of a "green leafy substance." The search was conducted after a K-9 indicated "positive" for the presence of drugs in his vehicle during the traffic stop.

The arresting officer told Glisson that some marijuana he allegedly sold was positive for fentanyl and informed him of his Miranda Rights, after which he consented to speak with the officer.

Glisson told police he had picked up about one ounce of marijuana from someone in the Salt Lake area about a month and a half ago. He said he did not know who that individual was. Glisson also claimed he had only sold marijuana to one person.

When asked if he had any more marijuana at his home, Glisson said he did not. He was then asked if he would consent to a search of his home, to which he declined. A search warrant was then obtained, and police said they found plastic baggies, a digital scale, paraphernalia, and a "large jar with a green leafy substance in it."

Glisson was booked on one count of distributing a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. He also faces one misdemeanor "open container" charge after an open bottle of liquor was found in his vehicle.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is sometimes mixed with other drugs to increase potency, but doing so is extremely dangerous as it can also cause overdoses more easily. The DEA says it is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

"If you notice someone having medical complications, seek immediate medical attention," the Summit County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release. "Community partners, including Park City Fire District and Intermountain Park City Hospital, have been notified of the dangerous drugs found in our community."