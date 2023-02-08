Utah man charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape after Arizona teen found in basement

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man who was arrested after a missing teenage girl from Arizona was found in his West Valley City basement has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Rape, both first-degree felonies.

Jordan Sorenson, 26, was arrested last week and initially faced probation violations while officials conducted a full investigation.

New charging documents disclose additional details and state Sorenson was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Rape.

According to charging documents, Sorenson initially got into contact with the 14-year-old girl after commenting on her TikTok account and then connecting with her on Snapchat. Eventually, Sorenson got the teen's address in Arizona by asking to send her food through a delivery app.

On January 27, Sorenson drove to Arizona to meet up with the teen and used scissors to remove an ankle monitor she had on at the time, court documents report.

Although the teen agreed to meet up with him, she did not want to leave with him and Sorenson made her "promise to not leave him or stop talking to him or else 'bad things' would happen," documents state.

After kidnapping the teen, Sorenson drove to a motel in Arizona where he raped her and turned her phone to "airplane mode" so her location could not be tracked.

They also stopped in Las Vegas where Sorenson bought the teen a new phone, clothes and other items before they drove to his home in West Valley City, documents report.

Once at his home, the teen was told to stay in Sorenson's bedroom and lie about her age to hide from a probation officer and roommates, documents report. The teen was too afraid to leave because she thought Sorenson could track her using the phone he bought.

"[The teen] did not feel safe with Sorenson and wanted to go home but did not feel like she could leave," documents state.

Charging documents report Sorenson raped the teen every night she was being held in his Utah home.

She was eventually rescued by agents from multiple different Utah agencies after officials were tipped off about Sorenson's connection to the teen.

Sorenson is now being held in the Salt Lake County jail on a no-bail warrant.