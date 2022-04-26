Utah man charged with fleeing police at 100+ mph after domestic violence incident with gun

ROY, Utah — A man was arrested last week for fleeing from police after he was involved in a domestic violence incident, according to Roy Police.

Charging documents say 36-year-old Steven Michael Moelter brandished a handgun during a verbal altercation, then said he wanted and planned to take his own life. While still holding the gun, Moelter pushed a child down a set of stairs three times, police say.

He left in his pickup truck while still carrying the gun, and his wife called the police. He returned to the area as officers arrived, but police said he took off again after they attempted to pull him over.

Police say Moelter led them on a pursuit through Roy, West Haven and Ogden. He went on I-15, where police said he was driving over 100 miles per hour and recklessly weaving between other cars on the freeway. Roy Police terminated the pursuit, then a Utah Highway Patrol trooper later spotted Moelter's truck and pulled him over successfully.

Moelter was taken into custody without incident. In addition to the handgun, police say they found a large "combat knife," marijuana and paraphernalia in his truck.

He was booked into the Weber County Jail, and a judge ordered him to be held without bail. On Monday, he was formally charged with eight counts ranging from 3rd-degree felonies to class-B misdemeanors — including unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to stop at the command of police, domestic violence, threatening/using a dangerous weapon in a fight, and drug-related charges.

Court records show that he pleaded guilty in 2005 to one felony count each of theft and attempted burglary.