Utah man receives sentence for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Utah man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021.

In addition, Judge Carl Nichols ruled that Vernal's Landon Manwaring must also serve 35 months of probation and pay $500 in restitution.

Manwaring and his mother, Susan Manwaring, both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for walking into the Capitol, but were not accused of violence or vandalism that day.

“I can definitely see how my actions that day, January 6, contributed to the rest of the chaotic events of that day. And I feel really bad about that. I can see that I need to be accountable for those actions,” Manwaring told Nichols.

“January 6 wasn’t just an ordinary — if there is such a thing — violent riot,” said Nichols.

In an unrelated case, a state court judge already sentenced Manwaring to serve 30 days for pleading guilty to a felony count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

Manwaring’s mother will be sentenced in her federal case in January.