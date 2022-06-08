Utah man sentenced for killing 10 bald, golden eagles

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison on Wednesday for killing 80 eagles and hawks, including multiple bald and golden eagles.

Between Aug. 2014 and Aug. 2015, Michael Earl Yellow, 56, shot the birds with a 22-caliber long rifle. Among the birds Yellow shot were at least 10 bald eagles and golden eagles.

After being indicted in 2018, Yellow eventually pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of taking bald and golden eagles, dead or alive, and possessing bald and golden eagles without a permit. As he had previously been convicted of a crime, Yellow was also charged and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his prison sentence, Yellow will also pay $100 for each felony offense and $25 for each misdemeanor offense. He was also forced to give up his weapons and ammunition, along with four golden eagle carcasses in his possession.