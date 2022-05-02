Utah man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots in DC

WASHINGTON — A fourth Utahn was sentenced Monday for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, while another prominent defendant has indicated he also intends to plead guilty.

Toquerville resident Willard "Jake" Peart received a sentence of three years probation from the judge, who called Peart’s actions minor in the scheme of January 6, 2021.

Peart went to the Capitol with a Trump flag, and was not accused of any violence or property damage. He pleaded guilty in earlier this year to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.

Prosecutors had originally asked Peart be sentenced to 30 days in jail, largely because he was heard asking where the senators were that day, then chanting Sen. Mitt Romney’s name.

Peart later told an FBI agent that "it’s probably a good thing that I didn’t see him."

In the virutal sentencing hearing, Peart told the judge he wanted Romney to know that someone from his state was concerned the presidential vote count wasn’t accurate. He added that he felt as though marching to the Capitol was just doing what President Trump had asked his followers to do.

Peart said he’s still inovlved in politics and is running for the Washington County School Board.

Eight Utahns have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol riot, with Peart being the third to have plead guilty and sentenced

Landon Copeland, who FOX 13 News interviewed from a jail in Hurricane shortly after his arrest last year, has requested a change of plea hearing which is currently scheduled for May 19.

Court records don’t say what Copeland intends to plead guilty to as he’s been indicted with 11 counts, including felonies for fighting with police that day.