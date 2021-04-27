Fourth Utah man charged with participating in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A fourth Utah resident faces charges for taking part in the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Willard Jake Peart of Toquerville is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the U.S. District Court in Washington. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

READ: St. George man charged with breaking into U.S Capitol on Jan. 6

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Salt Lake City Division of the FBI was notified that Peart had entered the Capitol with thousands of others following a rally by former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with FBI agents, Peart admitted to walking over to the Capitol after the rally and entering the building. Peart said he did not intend to go inside the building, but did so after seeing other rioters enter the Capitol.

U.S. Department of Justice

The complaint says Peart did not "participate in the destruction of the U.S. Capitol Building," and did not "assault any member of law enforcement while inside/outside the U.S. Capitol Building."

WATCH: Utah resident John Sullivan explains presence during U.S. Capitol riots

Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol shows Peart removing his jacket and hat, then wrapping himself in a Trump flag. Peart is seen walking down the hallways on the first floor of the Capitol between the Senate Chamber and Statuary Hall.

U.S. Department of Justice

Peart told agentshe entered the Capitol to impede or disrupt the counting of electoral votes by Congress.

WATCH: Former SLCPD officer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Peart joins John Sullivan, Michael Lee Hardin and Brady Knowlton as Utahns charged in connection to the storming of the Capitol in which five people were killed.