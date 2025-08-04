Utah officials file rape charge against 22-year-old, believe there may be more victims

PROVIDENCE, Utah — Rape charges have been filed against a 22-year-old Providence man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2021, with the Utah Attorney General's office believing there may be more victims.

In June 2021, a woman reported being raped by Cameron Michael Dahle, followed a month later by another woman who claimed to have been assaulted by Dahle at a house party in March of the same year.

The victim told investigators that in March, when she was 17, she attended a party at a Cache County home, with detectives saying those parties regularly featured underage drinking and sex.

According to court documents, once the victim was heavily intoxicated, Dahle allegedly took her to a bedroom in the home and assaulted her. According to police, the assault only stopped once the victim had thrown up.

A friend of the victim, who was attending the party as a designated driver, discovered the victim and helped her clean up and drove the victim home.

The victim didn't immediately report the sexual assault but did report it to a mandatory reporter, who informed the Division of Child and Family Services. At the time of the DCFS investigation's closing, the victim didn't disclose Dahl's identity and chose not to pursue the matter out of fear of possible repercussions.

In November 2021, the Cache County Attorney's Office declined to file criminal charges against Dahle. However, in March 2022, the Cache County Sheriff's Office requested that the cases be reviewed by the Utah Attorney General's Office, which launched an investigation.

The Attorney General's Office says that while a charge has been filed against Dahle in one case, several other instances are also under investigation, including three other victims who claimed to have been assaulted by Dahle.

"When those investigations are complete, additional charges may follow and/or the State may move for admission..." the office stated.

Anyone with more information or who believes they may be a victim of Dahle should call the Office of the Attorney General's investigation division at (801) 281-1200 or email at aginvestcomplaints@agutah.gov.