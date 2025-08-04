Driver attempting to break record dies in crash on Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah — A man died Sunday after crashing on the Bonneville Salt Flats during the annual "SpeedWeek" event.

Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), which organized the event, said 60-year-old Chris Raschke was attempting to set a new land speed record around 3 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. He was treated by medical professionals but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the fatal crash and is investigating.

The SCTA is also conducting its own investigation into the accident.

