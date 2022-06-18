Utah registered sex offender arrested for producing child porn of local victim, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man who was already a registered sex offender was arrested this week after police say they found that he had uploaded pornographic images of a local 6-year-old girl.

Andrew Craig Petersen, 32, faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual extortion of a child (a first-degree felony) and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (a second-degree felony). He was ordered to be held without bail on Friday.

Utah Sex Offender Registry Andrew Craig Petersen

According to police, images and videos depicting child pornography were uploaded to the internet via a Google account that was traced back to Petersen. Some of these, according to the arrest report, were "known images depicting child pornography," and others appeared to be newly-produced child pornography. Some were allegedly uploaded as recently as May 24.

Metadata on some of the images included information about the mobile phone they were taken on. It indicated that they were taken with a Samsung SM-G781U. Petersen, who resides in West Jordan, was found in possession of that same model of phone. After searching his phone, police say they found more child porn.

In a press release, the West Jordan Police Department said they identified one of the victims as a 6-year-old girl from Millcreek, and they are "working to identify numerous other victims."

Petersen is on the Utah Sex Offender Registry. Court records show he pleaded guilty in 2019 to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, violation of a protective order, and possession of a forgery device. He pleaded guilty to one count each but had several more counts of the same charges dismissed. He served 405 days in jail and was released Feb. 28, 2020.

West Jordan Police asked any parents whose children have been in contact with Petersen to call them at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number WJ22-29182.