Utah therapist accused of abusing patient and threatening suicide if exposed

MAPLETON, Utah — A Utah therapist is now facing several charges after police say he drugged, abused, and assaulted a client over several years. Kevin Michael White, 56, was arrested on Monday by Mapleton police.

According to court documents, police first began investigating White after a patient of his came forward following years of therapy with White. The victim told investigators that White would kiss and touch her, send her pictures of self-harm he had caused himself, and threaten suicide if she ever went public with what happened.

The victim told investigators that during therapy sessions, she disclosed to White her struggles with body image issues, to which he would have her stand up and turn around so he could compliment her beauty. White allegedly would also encourage the victim to show him her self-harm scars and kiss them.

During sessions, detectives say, White would also hold the victim's hand and place his hand on her chest to "help her breathe." According to the victim, at first she assumed the action was a normal aspect of therapy, but White would later tell her he did this to be close to her breasts.

In January 2024, the victim says that during a session, she began crying, which prompted White to hug and then kiss her before grabbing the victim's breasts. After the session, the victim stated that White texted her to say he lost control by grabbing her breasts, but that he didn't regret kissing her.

Investigators say that the victim would also meet with White at various hotel rooms across Utah County for sessions. The victim claimed that she had set clear boundaries with White that nothing sexual would happen in the hotel rooms, but that he would consistently manipulate her to get around the boundaries.

In one session, the victim stated that White expressed the desire to sleep next to her. When White began trying to engage in sexual activities, the victim would go into the room's bathroom crying. When she returned from the bathroom, White was lying on the bed, having cut his arm. According to the victim, following this experience, she felt like she could never say no to him.

Another thing detectives say White engaged in is Ketamine therapy with the victim. White told investigators that the victim obtained the Ketamine herself, and his prescription was for his personal use. However, White did admit to investigators that he did provide Ketamine to her in the hotel.

Throughout the course of the alleged abuse, the victim told investigators that White would self-harm and send pictures to the victim. Police add that White told the victim that if their situation was ever reported, he would kill himself.

Detectives say that at two points, the victim would meet White at his apartment to have sex. However, the victim was manipulated into these situations as she feared the harm White would do to himself if she declined.

When the victim finally cut ties with White, she says he sent her $1,400, which she claimed felt like a payoff to ensure silence. The victim also accused White of continuing to charge her insurance for weekly sessions even though they never took place.

As part of the investigation, the victim would share with police text messages from White. In one conversation, White would write, "I never ever intended to hurt you. I'm sorry for all of it. I tried to stop over and over." The victim responded, "What do you mean you tried to stop?? [sic] I tried to set boundaries and you never listened to them. They were crossed every time I saw you. Every time I came to therapy in your office you crossed the sexual boundaries that were so precious to me."

Court documents show another message from White to the victim read, "I am sorry that I invalidated you. You deserved so much better. Please keep you [sic] connection to Jesus and remain the angel God sent to this earth. I am devastated by what I have done. It was all completely my fault."

The final message listed in the court documents reads, "I was your therapist and took advantage of you. There was a power differential but that changed and you had the power. I was the one that became very depressed and suicidal. I still am."

When investigators interviewed White, he stated that he knew the sexual relationship was wrong but that he believed it to be consensual. White also admitted to the self-harm that was happening in the relationship and his threat of suicide if the victim ever went forward.

However, White claimed that the money he had provided to the victim was because she had no job. White also claimed to have helped the victim file paperwork for disability.

Kevin Michael White was arrested on Monday and faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance, forcible sexual abuse, object rape, and rape.