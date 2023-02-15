Utah woman in custody after taking 4 children

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Utah couple was taken into custody this week after she fled the state with four children that were not theirs.

The woman's cell phone was originally being tracked by Cedar City police on Monday morning, but even with assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol, we unable to locate the group.

Later that afternoon, a tip from a missing children specialist in Montana provided new information, including an updated location, vehicle, and license plate. The information pointed to a U-Haul that had been rented by the woman.

A team assembled to look for the U-Haul found it traveling northbound on Interstate 15 just south of Dillon. After stopping the vehicle, one male suspect was taken into custody and one of the four missing children was safely recovered.

Officials were able to learn that the non-custodial mother and three other children were in a Missoula hotel. They also discovered that a 16-year-old boy was helping the woman flee the area.

With the information, deputies with the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office entered the hotel room and safely recovered the children, while also arresting the woman.

The unidentified suspects are facing felony charges including custodial interference and kidnapping.