UVU employee charged with falsely claiming active shooter on campus

OREM, Utah — An employee at Utah Valley University has been charged with falsely claiming an active shooter was on campus, yelling, "run, there are shooters over there."

Alyssa Delanie Foreman, 23, was charged with Falsely Reporting an Emergency following the incident on Nov. 28.

According to the arrest documents, Foreman ran through the school's event center telling people to run and hide inside the building's restaurant. She then left and yelled at people outside saying there was an active shooter.

The university library aide allegedly started hiding behind nearby bushes while screaming for help and continuing to claim there was an active shooter.

Police received several calls who witnessed Foreman making the claims. After responding, officers found no active shooter on campus.