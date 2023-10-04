Vernal woman arrested for fleeing police, hitting officers with car

VERNAL, Utah — A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing from police, hitting one officer and hitting another's vehicle in the process.

Police said they were called to a home near 600 South and 150 East in Vernal for a "domestic disturbance." When they arrived, they said 34-year-old Shiloh Wyasket fled the scene with two children in the car.

While leaving the parking lot, police say Wyasket hit another vehicle, hit an officer, then attempted to hit another officer. A chase ensued, and Wyasket intentionally crashed into another officer's vehicle, according to police.

She was eventually stopped and apprehended just south of the town of Vernal.

Wyasket was booked into the Uintah County Jail, where she faces numerous charges:



Attempted arson of a residence

Assault — Domestic violence

Evading

Domestic violence in the presence of a child (3 counts)

Assault on a police officer (3 counts)

Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Child abuse (2 counts)

Negligently operating a motor vehicle causing injury

Interference with an arresting officer

Reckless driving

Alcohol-restricted driver

Property Damage — Domestic violence

Operating a vehicle without a license

Details on what exactly transpired before the domestic violence call were not immediately available.