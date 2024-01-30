Victim critically injured, suspect at large after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Monday evening in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. near 1400 S. 1200 West, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. They performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

Witnesses told police that the shooter and an unknown amount of other people had left the area after the shooting. Police then placed the neighborhood on lockdown while they searched for the suspects. A K-9 unit was also brought in to help with the search.

Officers detained one person but later determined that they were not involved. As of Monday night, police had not shared any suspect information.

SLCPD said they were initially told that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening, but later found out that they were indeed life-threatening.

The neighborhood lockdown has since been lifted

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000, or SLCPD said they can also submit an anonymous tip on the "City Protect" app, found here.