Victim critically wounded in shooting near Utah Lake

Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in Utah County. One of those victims was shot near Lincoln Beach at Utah Lake and was in critical condition.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 04, 2022
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in Utah County.

One of those victims was shot near Lincoln Beach at Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. That victim was in critical condition.

The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 News that there was an additional gunshot victim, but their condition was not yet known. It was also not immediately known whether it occurred in the same shooting as the other victim.

At least one person has been taken into police custody, but how they were involved was not yet clear.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as additional details become available.

