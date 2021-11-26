Victim hospitalized after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, but very little information is available at this point.

The shooting took place in West Valley City near 3500 S. Redwood Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified at this time, was then taken to a hospital.

No further details, such as suspect information or the victim's condition, were immediately available.

A FOX 13 News crew is en route to the scene. This article will be updated as more details are released.