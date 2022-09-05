Watch Now
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting

Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 04, 2022
UTAH COUNTY — Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County Sunday night.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 News that a shooting had occurred, and at least one person suffered serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available as of Sunday night, such as when and exactly where the shooting occurred, if the victim was in life-threatening condition, or any suspect information.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as additional details become available.

