Video shows BYU thief stealing not once, but twice on campus

Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:56:48-04

PROVO, Utah — A thief on the BYU campus in Provo was caught on camera stealing a scooter and bike in the span of a few hours.

Campus police shared the video of the man walking down a path before suddenly turning around and heading towards the scooter. Seconds later, the man is seen riding the scooter after cutting it's cable lock.

But the suspect wasn't finished.

Hours later, the same man was seen on surveillance cameras walking up to a bike rack and leisurely walking away with a mountain bike.

BYU police are asking for help in identifying the suspect and ask anyone who sees someone acting suspicious around the school's bike racks to call the police department.

