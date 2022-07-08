Video shows woman randomly attacked on Salt Lake City street

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they’re still investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a woman outside the Proper Brewing Company earlier this week.

Gunshots echoed on 8th and Main Street late on the Fourth of July holiday.

"I first heard it from one of the other managers who sent me a video and said, 'Hey, this happened right in front of your bar,' and I was like, no, and then I was like, oh damn, that really was," said William Alatini, manager of the bar.

Surveillance video shows Cherokee Brodersen walking at around 11:30 p.m. when a man approaches her, pulls out a gun, and starts to drag her. Brodersen can bee seen fighting back until the man runs away, leaving her alone.

Employees at businesses in the area say the road is normally a little busier in the evenings, but it was quiet on the night of the holiday.

"This being a smaller business area, most of these places were closed for Fourth of July because they’re family owned businesses," said Alatini. "I imagine she was probably alone around here. I think wrong place wrong time because that guy was clearly out looking for something."

Ballpark community members say this kind of attack is not usual.

"It’s not normal, it’s certainly not normal. I’m very glad that she got away," said Amy J. Hawkins with the Ballpark Community Council.

Residents are being warned to to be aware and cautious moving forward.

"I think being careful is appropriate, maybe being more careful than we used to be," Hawkins added. "I think it’s really important to ask questions about what more can we be doing."