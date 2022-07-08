SALT LAKE CITY — The ballpark neighborhood is on edge and working with police to address recent violent crimes in the area in a community council meeting Thursday evening.

Bullet holes riddle the car that 20-year-old Macklavado was driving on Sunday morning.

"I began to call 911 to let them know I was shot," he explained. "About two minutes after that you hear sirens."

The 20-year-old was shot in the ballpark neighborhood and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Later, two bounces were arrested in relation to the shooting.

The shooting was just one of many crimes that residents are tired of seeing.

"One of the things that strikes me about these incidents is how different they are," said Amy Hawkins, who serves as chair to the ballpark community.

Police, along with the community, gathered Thursday evening to discuss what action can be taken.

"It's a great community, it's safe, it's vibrant. It's thriving," said Police Chief Mike Brown. "My concern is, and what I'm hearing is - they don't feel safe and I want to talk with them."

"I think that I and other community members on this call feel that crime does affect our neighborhoods disproportionately compared to other neighborhoods in the city," Hawkins said.

Chief Brown explained the department is implementing a new strategy in hopes it'll help resident feel safer and crack down on crime.

"We're into a new strategy called hot block policing," Brown said. "In short, it's taking officers and resources and putting them in the areas where crime is occurring."

The Hot Blocks will be at the Gail Miller Resource Center as well as 1400 Jefferson.

Macklavado says he hopes there comes a day when community members will be free to go out without having the fear of getting hurt.

"I don't feel like our community should be scared to go out and have fun and then be like, you know, I don't know if I'm gonna get shot today or not," he said.