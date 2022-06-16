Wanted fugitive arrested after ramming police cars in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A wanted fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous was arrested Wednesday after ramming multiple police cars and refusing to comply with deputies.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was able to identify the driver of a car on Interstate 15 as Chad Michael Llewellyn, 29, who had an active warrant out for his arrest. Knowing Llewellyn's background, the deputy immediately called for backup to assist in a traffic stop.

After Llewellyn got off the highway in Draper, multiple units surrounded him as he stopped at a Maverik gas station. Instead of getting out of his car as ordered, Llewellyn instead accelerated and rammed two of the police vehicles.

Llewellyn continued to keep his foot on the accelerator before deputies and detectives broke the windows on his car and pulled him out.

Utah County Sheriff's Office

Inside Llewellyn's car, deputies found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, along with two large knives.

Llewellyn was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, failure to stop, DUI, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured during the arrest, but one of the police cars could be a total loss.